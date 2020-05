Robert E. "Buck" Sember, 84, of McDonald, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.He was born June 11, 1935, in Sturgeon, a son of the late Emil S. and Marie Phillips Sember.Mr. Sember was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was employed by Columbia Gas Co. for over 40 years and enjoyed gardening and traveling.Surviving are his wife, Phyllis McElhaney Sember of McDonald; daughter Terri Lynn (Gary) Kramer; son Robert Thomas (Sharon Poat) Sember; four grandchildren, Todd (Samantha) Dieguez, Jenna Tomashosky, Alex Sember and Eileen Sember; brothers Jon (Patty) Sember of McDonald, Bill (Janet) Sember of Washington and Tom (Mary Ann) Sember of Presto; and sister Mary Lou (Collin) Haught of Parish, Fla.He was preceded in death by sister, Anna Rose Preteroti.All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2821. Interment will be held in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.To sign a guest book, visit thomas-littlefuneralservice.com