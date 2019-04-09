Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Shorts.

"It's been a great ride"

Robert E. "Bob" Shorts, 84, of Washington, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

He was born August 24, 1934, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late James E. and Mildred Knox Shorts.

Mr. Shorts was a graduate of West Alexander High School and went on to work for Brockway Glass Company No. 7, until his retirement, after which he engaged in farming.

From 1957 until 1959, he served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of West Alexander Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Jo (Daniel) Mento, and two grandsons, Andrew S. Mento and Alexander D. Mento.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Washington Area Humane Society, www.washingtonpashelter.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.