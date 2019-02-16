Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Smith.

Robert E. Smith, 71, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was the beloved father of Sherry (Leonard) Fabrizi, currently residing in Waynesboro, Va., Kathy (Rick) McClintic of State College and Robert Smith of Wilmington, N.C.; "pap-pap" of Ren, Neal and Hannah Butler, Sarah and Matthew McClintic, Bella and Josie Smith; brother of Sandy (Craig) Moore; uncle of Carrie McKinney, Shane, Jason and Benjamin Moore and their families. Robert was a graduate of Canevin High School and was known as "Smitty" with the Ironworkers Local 3 for 35 Years.

Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 17. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Philip Catholic Church.