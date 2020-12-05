1/1
Robert E. Voorhes
Robert E. Voorhes, 86, of Washington, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

He was born February 5, 1934, a son of William E. Voorhes and Daisy G. Farquharson Voorhes.

A 1952 graduate of Washington High School, Mr. Voorhes was a firefighter for the City of Washington, retiring in 1983. He went on to work at Thompson Hardware until 1989, and then for Russell Brothers until 2008.

Surviving are his wife, Minerva P. Frye; a daughter, Linda V. (John) Progar; a grandson, B.C. (Rae Ann) Cowden; a stepson, Theodore R. Frye; and a stepdaughter, Michelle R. Frye.

Deceased is his sister, Virginia A. Stewart, who died October 6, 2014.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information, and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 5, 2020.
