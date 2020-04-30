Robert Earl McCutcheon, 77, of Burgettstown, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

He was born September 28, 1942, In Coraopolis, a son of the late Francis and Margaret Jacobs McCutcheon. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Dale McCutcheon.

On September 30, 1972, he married Kathleen "Kate" Jamison McCutcheon, who survives.

Mr. McCutcheon was a member of Mercy Baptist Church in Weirton, W.Va. He enjoyed tinkering with lawn mowers, farm equipment, cars, going to Amish country and tractor pulls, and spending time with his grandsons, who he adored.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra (Matthew) John of Burgettstown; grandsons Blaine and Wyatt John; brother James (Lila) McCutcheon and sisters Peggy (Bob) Burris, Lois (Mike) Pavlik and Marilyn (Keith) Seibel, all of Burgettstown; and a sister-in-law, Mona McCutcheon Cumpston of Weirton, W.Va.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC guidelines, all services are private. A public memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mercy Baptist Church, 3474 Pennsylvania Avenue, Weirton, WV 26062.