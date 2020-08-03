1/1
Robert Emerson Bentrem Sr.
Robert Emerson Bentrem Sr., 89, of Burgettstown, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Premiere Health Center.

He was born May 21, 1931, in Moon Township, a son of the late John Bentrem and Louise Grant Bentrem.

Robert was a graduate of Hickory High School and owned his own farm in Chartiers Township. He also delivered Bunny Bread for Nickle's Bakery.

He was a member of Chartiers Cross Roads United Presbyterian Church.

Robert enjoyed spending time with family and taking care of the yard.

He was married to Ellen Pattison, who died July 1969 and on October 25, 1969, he married Carol Miller, who survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Robert E. Bentrem Jr. of Burgettstown, William (Sandy) Bentrem of West Alexander, John David (Cindy) Bentrem of Hickory, Robert (Susan) Logsdon of Avella; four daughters, Mary Jane (Bob) Clark of Washington, Nancy (Randy Shrader) Norris of Washington, Rebecca Kerkes of Bulger and Annie (Christopher) Cavanah of Emsworth; 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three sisters, Mary Jane Strimel, Margaret Casper and Jan Hammond.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 3, 2020.
