Robert Eugene McCloud, 75, of Bulger, formerly of Sturgeon, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born June 7, 1944, in Emoryville, W.Va., a son of James P. and Laura A. Gregory McCloud.

Mr. McCloud was a graduate of West Allegheny High School Class of 1963.

He worked in the rod and wire department of J&L Steel, Aliquippa, for 18 years, before his retirement in 1982.

Mr. McCloud was a member of the United Steel Workers of America.

He enjoyed making models of churches and spending time with his family. He was proud to run "Pap's Taxi Service" for his grandkids.

On December 12, 1970, he married Sarah L. Briggs, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Terry L. (wife Dana) Briggs of Burgettstown; a daughter, Sheryl A. (husband the Rev. Don) Dague of Sand Fork, W.Va.; a brother, James McCloud of McDonald; four grandchildren, Shannon (husband Zach) Schilinski, Emily and Carter Briggs and Grace Dague; and a great-granddaughter, Lydia Schilinski.

Deceased are a son, Henry H. "Hank" Briggs; a granddaughter, Hope Dague; three brothers, Edward, Cecil and Chuck McCloud; and a sister, Edith Wallace.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home by the Rev. Donald Dague, pastor of Sand Fork Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Burgettstown Senior Citizens, 200 Senior Way, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.