Robert F. Hayden, 74, of Waynesburg, went to be with his Lord at 4:44 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Washington Hospital in Washington, after battling complications for the last three months due to a stroke.

He was born Saturday, November 10, 1945, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Robert Leigh Hayden and Theda Virginia Farrell Hayden.

For the last 30 years he had made his home in Greene County. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Mr. Hayden was a general manager of food services for several different companies.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kobelak Hayden, whom he married June 14, 1975. Also surviving are his daughter, Linda Hayden of Waynesburg; and son, Robbie Hayden of Waynesburg; two brothers, David Hayden of Greensburg and Dale Hayden of Naples, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Due to his absence, Robert has asked for you all to vote for Trump 2020.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, February 7, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Burial will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Graveside Military rites to be accorded by Greene County Veterans and members of the U.S. Navy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodlands Hills, CA 91365.

