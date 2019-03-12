Robert F. McCarty Sr., 84, of Baltimore, Md. and formerly of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, March 9, 2019 at Riverview Rehabilitation Center, Essex, Md.

He was born November 24, 1934 in West Bethlehem Township, Washington County, a son of the late Alvie C. and Clara V. Nickason McCarty.

Mr. McCarty enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

While residing in Greensboro, he attended the Mapletown United Methodist Church.

His wife, Shirley R. Sowden McCarty, died on August 9, 1986.

Surviving are two sons, Robert F. McCarty Jr. (June) and Kevin Lee McCarty Sr. (Lisa), all of Baltimore; three daughters, Cindy D. Hana (Delbert) and Judy L. Hanan, all of Uniontown, and Sherri A. Harden (Charles Sr.) of Greensboro; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard B. McCarty (Mary Ann) of Marianna; two sisters, Rowena Loughman (Charles) of Marianna and Regina McCarty of Meadow Lands; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15. Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park. For additional information and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.