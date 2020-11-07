Robert F. Perenic Sr. 80, of Washington, passed, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

He was born December 22, 1939 in Canonsburg, a son of the late Frank and Mildred Rettinger Perenic.

Mr. Perenic was a graduate of Hickory High School class of 1957. He then served in the United States Airforce from 1957 to 1961.

Mr. Perenic was a Real Estate appraiser for the city of Manassas, Va. and Consumer Computer Services in Washington D.C. He retired in 2002.

Robert was a member of the NRA, American Legion and Izaac Walton League.

On May 9, 1964 he married Virginia "Ginny" Gilbert who passed, December 4, 2004.

Surviving is a son Robert F. Perenic II and his wife Susan Morse Perenic, of Bristow Va.; a brother, Richard Perenic of Ga.; two nephews, Jeff and Mike Perenic; and two grandchildren Devon and Karson Perenic.

Deceased is a brother Ronald Perenic.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all services will be private for immediate family. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn and Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., McDonald. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Caring Mission Home Care Services, 1500 West Chestnut Street, Suite 744, Washington, PA 15301 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.