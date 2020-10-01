Robert F. Zirkle Sr., 79, of Richeyville, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was born February 25, 1941, in Clover Hill, a son of the late Franklin "Junior" and Marilyn Murray Zirkle.

Robert was a 1959 graduate of Beth Center High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Zirkle was employed as an insurance agent for 45 years with various companies including Prudential, Baltimore Life and American General.

Robert was a member of the Hanson-Cole American Legion Post #391 Fredericktown and the Miners Club, Richeyville. His family was everything to him; especially important was his relationship with his grandchildren. In his personal time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching West Virginia University sports and his beloved Pirates. He lived life in a way that touched lives around him. From kids he coached in youth sports, to random strangers he met in his travels, he always made sure to touch people's lives in a special and memorable way.

Surviving are his best friend, love of his life, and the best kept secret in Washington County, Kathy Wilson of Millsboro; one daughter, Kellie Sabatini (Larry) of Richeyville; two siblings, Bonnie Celestine (Tom) of Tallmansville, W.Va., and James Zirkle (Christy) of Ravenna, Ohio; three grandchildren, Josh Sabatini (Lindsey), Rachel Sabatini and Adam Zirkle; several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of the service, Saturday, October 3, in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown. Military rites will be accorded by the Hanson-Cole American Legion Post #391. Interment will be private.

