Robert Frank Harris, 67, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Republic, Mo.

He graduated from California High School and completed his master's degree in criminology at Southern Missouri State. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a caseworker for the Federal Prison.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; son Brian; daughter Bethany; stepdaughters Cara and Lindsay; parents Edgar and Shirley Harris; siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be buried with full military honors in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to any military organization.