Robert G. Desmet, 56, of Bobtown, and formerly of Muse, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife at his side, Sunday, December 22, 2019, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Pittsburgh, March 22, 1963, he was a son of Emma Jannett Desmet of Bridgeville, (formerly of Cecil) and the late Alfred S. Desmet.

A 1981 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, he honorably served as a Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. Bob was a skilled carpenter and formerly worked as a laborer in construction with Secon, Inc. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Cecil and St. Ignatius Church in Bobtown, an Associate Fireman with the Bobtown Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Rod and Gun Club and Polish Club, both in Bobtown, the American Legion Post 793 in Cecil and the Greene County Democratic Committee.

An avid sports fan of the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, he also enjoyed NASCAR, with his favorite driver being Dale Earnhart, Jr. Bob was the co-owner of the former Bobtown Market and he was instrumental in trials to fight melanoma with the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, where he bravely fought cancer for 13 years.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Denise Danko Desmet; two sons, Robert Desmet and wife Jennifer of Strabane, and Bradley Myers of Point Marion; a grandson, Alfred John "A.J." Desmet; two brothers and their wives, Steve and Shelly Desmet of Carnegie and Jim and Tara Desmet of Boynton Beach, Fla.; two sisters and their husbands, Nancy and Paul Acierno of Bridgeville and Susan and Ed Povrick of Cecil; and his furry little buddy, "Precious".

Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Home, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, and again Saturday morning until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the St. Matthius Parish, St. Ignatius Worship Site, Bobtown, with Rev. Father Al McGinnis officiating. Military honors will be accorded in the church following the funeral mass by the Point Marion Veterans Posts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.