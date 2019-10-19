Robert G. Graham (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA
15317
(724)-746-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Obituary
Robert G. Graham, 81, of Pittsburgh, died Thursday, October 17, 2019.

He was born January 19, 1938, in Pittsburgh, a son of George and Violet Robinson Graham. Prior to retirement, he worked as a dispatcher for Great American Lines.

Mr. Graham enjoyed bowling, loved the Beach Boys, and especially having a beer and socializing with his family and friends.

Surviving are his daughters, Cathi M. (Tony) Podobnik of Pittsburgh, Angie M. (Bill) Trump of North Huntington; grandchildren J.R. Martino and Taylor Trump; and several nieces and nephews. Bob also had three sisters.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to John J. Kane Regional Center, 300 Kane Boulevard, Pittsburgh PA 15243.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 19, 2019
