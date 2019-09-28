Robert G. Williams, 78, of Washington, passed away the morning of Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at The Washington Hospital surrounded by family after a short illness.

He was born August 19, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late Wilbur and Marie Williams.

Bob was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 1066. He was an employee of Nabco Factory, Metz Contracting, GAL Construction, and A&L Construction from which he retired in 2003.

Bob loved all Pittsburgh professional sports and Nascar racing. He was a very avid John Deere fan. He loved spending time with his family.

On July 4, 1992, he married Donna Jean Piatt, who passed away June 5, 1995.

Surviving are his children, Roxanne (Donny) Patrick of Washington, Rhonda (Billy) Weaver of Daisytown, Renee Williams of Washington, Robyn (Doug) Toland of West Alexander, Bobby Williams of Washington, and stepdaughter Lawanda (Bill) Bell of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Stephen and Chelsea Patrick, Allison and Ashley Weaver, Ryan Williams, Samantha Moore and Chase and Caleb Toland; stepgrandchildren Nicole Eckman, Allyson Pitts, Mikayla Smart, Brandon Fulton, Elizabeth Bell, Cheyanne Wyatt and Easton Fulton; great-grandchildren Eli, Harper, Dawson, Camryn, Hagen, Hutson, Aleeyah, Emerie Jo and Hadlee; his brother, Wilbur (Mary Lou) Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Audrey Haught and Norma Jean McCormick; two brothers, Howard and Charles Williams; a stepdaughter, Virginia Lee Buster; and a great-grandson, Copelan Peters.

As per his wishes, in place of a funeral there will be a celebration of life.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at the Ramada Inn, Washington.