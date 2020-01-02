Robert "Squirrel" Gallagher, 91, of Washington, died Monday, December 30, 2019.

He was born September 26, 1928, in Washington, a son of Harry Telford Gallagher and Margaret Moore Gallagher.

A 1947 graduate of Washington High School, Mr. Gallagher worked at National Annealing Box for 35 years and Millcraft for nine years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to his camp in Tidioute and spending time with friends and family. Mr. Gallagher was a member of Moose Lodge 22, where he was a member of the Legion of the Moose, was a Pilgrim degree-holder and was a past governor. He was also a member of American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 927.

A Korean War veteran, Mr. Gallagher served in the U.S. Navy from August 30, 1950, until his honorable discharge June 11, 1954. His awards include a Korean Service Medal with one star, United Nations Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Surviving are a sister, Norma J. Wise-Bilby of Washington; his longtime companion, Marilyn Thomas, and her three daughters, Diane, Karen and Bonnie; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Harry "Bud," John "Andy" and Phillip George Gallagher, and two sisters, Viola Mae Anderson and Ruth Louise Cholak.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery, with military rites accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.