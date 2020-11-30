1/
Robert Gaskin
Robert "Bob" Gaskin, 77, a self-employed truck driver, of Burgettstown, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.

A son of the late Aubrey and Marian Carolyn Warchol Gaskin.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, William "Bill" Gaskin.

He is survived by his wife, Roseanna Alloway Gaskin; sons, Robert and Melissa Mankey, of Burgettstown, and Ryan Gaskin of Midway; daughter, Angela (Brian) Davidson of Hickory; grandchildren, Harley and Dillon Davidson, Tristin, Dixiann, and Liam Gaskin

Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Masks are required to enter the funeral home and must be worn at all times.

Interment will be at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home
DEC
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home
3219 Main St
Weirton, WV 26062
304-748-3219
