Robert "Bob" Gaskin, 77, a self-employed truck driver, of Burgettstown, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.

A son of the late Aubrey and Marian Carolyn Warchol Gaskin.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, William "Bill" Gaskin.

He is survived by his wife, Roseanna Alloway Gaskin; sons, Robert and Melissa Mankey, of Burgettstown, and Ryan Gaskin of Midway; daughter, Angela (Brian) Davidson of Hickory; grandchildren, Harley and Dillon Davidson, Tristin, Dixiann, and Liam Gaskin

Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Masks are required to enter the funeral home and must be worn at all times.

Interment will be at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery