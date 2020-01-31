Robert "Bob" Greene, 79, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Bob was the husband to Sue for 37 years. They had a strong and wonderful marriage. Their love for each other showed and Bob and Sue had many good years together.

Bob was the father of Debbie and Julie and grandfather of Debbie and Kirk's sons, Gannon and Gage, and Julie's daughter, Coral. He was the stepdad and a mentor to Sue's two children, Kristy and Jim. He was the brother of Lloyd, Don and his deceased sister, Marilyn Morton. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. We will all miss him intensely.

Bob was a roofing and painting contractor for many years in the McMurray area. He possessed a kind, gentle and giving soulthe world needs more like him.

At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

