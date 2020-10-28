Robert Grier McCarty Jr., of State College, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, on his 58th wedding anniversary. He was born January 5, 1936, in McDonald, to Robert G. And Bessie Crowe McCarty.

He graduated from McDonald High School in 1954 and Duquesne University in 1958 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He did post graduate work at Columbia College in South Carolina and at the University of Pittsburgh.

Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and again from 1961 to 1962 during the Berlin crisis.

On October 26, 1962, he married Priscilla Montgomery McCarty in Washington, who survives.

He worked as an accountant for The American Standard Corporation before joining Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania in 1963. Six years later he was named area manager in State College, where he served until his retirement in 1997.

Bob served as president of the State College Chamber of Commerce and the CBICC, and on the Board of Directors for the United Way and Back The Lions.

He was president of the State College Rotary Club, and recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow. Bob was also an ordained elder at the State College Presbyterian Church, and a member of Centre Hills Country Club and the State College Elks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Thomas K. Mccarty.

In addition to his wife, Priscilla, he is survived by two daughters, Amy Roth and husband Hugh, and Betsy Taricani and husband Tom; three grandchildren, Brittany Roth Healy and husband Andrew, Katelyn Roth and Joseph Robert Taricani Jr.

After a family service, burial will be in the Graysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W. Beaver Avenue, State College, PA 16801.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

