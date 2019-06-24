Robert H. "Bob" Clark, 81, of Nottingham Township, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

He was the beloved husband and high school sweetheart of Angie Clark for 62 years; loving father of Brenda (Steve) Clark Gibson, Sherry Clark Harris, Kelli (Greg) Strawn, Rebecca (Ed) Tutay and the late Debbie Clark McShane; treasured grandfather of Ryan (Stephanie) Fall, Matthew and Brandy Tutay, Cameron Strawn, Connor (Brooke) Strawn, Jason (Stephanie) Harris, Joshua Harris, Brittany (Ben) Morris and Ian McShane; great-grandfather of Ryan and Noah Fall and Owen Morris; and son of the late Hunter and Goldie (Hatfield) Clark.

Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a employee for many years at Cooper Industries, before his retirement.

Bob served as president of the Catholic Men's Club, served as post coordinator of Meals on Wheels for St. Patrick's Parish, vice president of St. Patrick Parish Council, president of Mon Valley Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, navigator (president) for Bishop Boyle Assembly, grand knight at council 3291 and district deputy for Knights of Columbus District 89 for four years.

Services and interment are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to

