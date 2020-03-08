Robert Harris Stevenson, Esquire, 77, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully Friday, February 21, 2020.

Rob was the son of the late John R. "Jack" and Helen Jean Harris Stevenson of Charleroi.

Rob graduated from Charleroi High School in 1960; Washington and Jefferson College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1964; and George Washington University School of Law in 1968.

He served on the Board of Trustees, Washington and Jefferson College; Washington and Jefferson Pre-law Advisory Committee; Board of Trustees, George Washington Law School; Executive Committee, George Washington Law School Board of Advisors; Board of Directors George Washington Law School Alumni Association; George Washington Law student mentor.

He began his career at Anderson, Moreland & Bush, Pittsburgh law firm. He rose to General Counsel, Senior Vice President at Union National Bank, then Integra Corporation, National City (now PNC Bank); General Counsel, Denovus Corporation LLC.

He is survived by two sisters, Nancy (the late Marvin) Greenberg of Chicago and Kay Stevenson (Joe) Minjock of Lititz; two brothers, Mark (Lee Ann) Stevenson and J. Richard "Rick" Stevenson, both of Charleroi; he was a loving, devoted, fun uncle, adored by nieces, nephews (and great-nieces and nephews) Mark (Kali) Stevenson, Kristen Stevenson, Larissa Lilly, Zachary (Nina) Minjock, Armeda (Haven) Wojcik, Dallas Stevenson; best friend of 60 years Don (Arlene) Murray and lifelong friend Wayne (Jackie) Zanardelli. He is also survived by many cousins, friends and caregivers. Rob's love and generosity for family and friends was boundless.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A Celebration of Life Reception to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to or Three Rivers Hospice, Keep on Dreaming Program, 300 Oxford Drive, Unit 200, Monroeville, PA 15146. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.