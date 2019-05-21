Robert J. "Bob" Cornell, 81, of Washington, formerly of Buena Vista, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born March 8, 1938, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Harold Cornell and the late Isabel Marie Kelly and Fred Krien.

Bob was a retired project manager for South Hills Computer Center at Dick Corporation in Large. He worked there for 32 years. He was an avid golfer, and played with the Bull Chippers League at Butler's Golf Course since 1999. Bob was a life member of the Buena Vista Fire Company.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Seibert Cornell; daughters Kathleen Cornell (Kent) Bonadio of Penn Township, Carol Sue Cornell (Joe) Palady of Elizabeth Township, Patricia Cornell (Shawn) Leber of West Mifflin and Mary Cornell Popham of Boston; son Robert J. (Tina) Cornell Jr. of Buena Vista; sister Carole Cornell Holsing of Elizabeth Township; 10 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Dawn Cornell Bocianoski, Randy Cornell and Wesley Cornell. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Cornell.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 6028 Smithfield Street, Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.