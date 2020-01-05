On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Robert J. Isler, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84.

Robert "Bob" was born November 12, 1935, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from St. Mary of the Mount High School in 1953. While attending Duquesne, he was a disc jockey and went on to earn his media marketing degree in 1958. He worked at WKQV from 1958 to 1968, and then moved to selling advertising for the Pittsburgh Press and Post-Gazette, until his retirement.

On August 10, 1963, he married Rebecca Mae Sheets of Beaver Falls. They raised two sons, Robert Joseph II and Michael Patrick.

In life, he worked incredibly hard. Later in life, he had the chance to travel, having visited England, Ireland (where he kissed the Blarney Stone), Germany and around the United States.

He was a member of Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, church organizations and was known for his commitment to community service wherever he hung his hat.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles and mother Mary Burns, and his wife, Rebecca.

He is survived by his two sons and their wives, Robert and Dawn and Michael and Gisela; his six grandchildren, Denise, Alex, Dana, Brandon, Maggie and Colton; brothers and wives Charles and Norma and William "Jerry" and Nancy; and sister and husband Mary Kay and Paul Shaner.

He will be interred at Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

The staff of Red Stone Hospice and Nature Park Commons made his life comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness and support your community.

Kepple-Graft funeral home is entrusted with the arrangements. For condolences and information, visit www.kepplegraft.com.