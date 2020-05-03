Robert J. Luce, well-loved son of Robert F. and Edith H. Luce, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.He was the devoted husband of Ellen Michael, who survives.Gifted in science and the arts, Bob earned academic degrees in history, library science and physics. He also performed as a classical pianist while working in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. After completing his PhD in physics, he spent the rest of his career teaching physics and geology at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, where he won the admiration and affection of his students, friends and co-workers for his tireless work ethic, his unfailing wit, his puns and his respect for and generosity to those whom he judged to be underpaid or in need.Burial is private. Gifts in Robert Luce's memory might be made to food banks, first responders and scholarship funds, or to whatever could make lives better. When the current pandemic has run its course, those close to him will celebrate his life with music, food and shared stories about this sweet, brilliant man.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store