Robert J. Scott, 65, of Finleyville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Grove Nursing Facility, Washington.

He was born April 23, 1954, in New Eagle, a son of the late Robert S. and Mary Lou VanVoorhis Scott.

Mr. Scott had been employed by Mingo Cemetery Co. and was a member of Mingo Presbyterian Church in Finleyville.

He was a graduate of Ringgold High School Class of 1972 and attended Clarion University, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed the outdoors and his cabin in Bedford.

Surviving are a sister, Sally Scott Bowker (Thomas) of Pleasant Hills and two nephews, Jesse (Elyse Ponish) and Jaime Bowker.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at Mingo Presbyterian Church at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to Mingo Cemetery, 526 Mingo Church Road, Finleyville, PA 15332.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home Inc., in Finleyville.

