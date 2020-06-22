Robert J. Shadler, 66, of Bay Village, Ohio, while remaining stubborn until the end, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2020, with his loved ones by his side.

He was born July 29, 1953, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Stanley Shadler and Anne Arcuri Shadler Udodow.

Mr. Shadler went to Control Data Institute and then began his career with Control Data Corporation. He was also employed by Bell Atlantic Business Systems, Data General, EMC, Storagetek and Sun Microsystems before retiring from DELL EMC in December of 2019.

He was known for helping his friends work on their computers. He was also steadfast in his devotion to the Pittsburgh Steelers even though he lived in Browns territory. His other enjoyments included fishing, golfing and automotive repair. He had a wonderful sense of humor which earned him many lasting friends throughout his life.

Mr. Shadler was a Sons of the Legion member of American Legion Post 211 in Avon Lake, Ohio.

He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Jody Knight of Bay Village, Ohio; a daughter, Tessa Shantz (Steve) of Wexford; two grandchildren that he adored, Mason and Mady Shantz; a special little girl, Makenna Knight; and a niece, Michelle Wesolowski.

Deceased are a brother, Stanley "Butch" Shadler; and his nephews, Randy and Robbie Shadler; along with his stepmother, Edith Shadler.

A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, June 24, in the Chapel at Oak Spring Cemetery, 238 Oak Spring Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.