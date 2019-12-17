Robert J. Gorsin, 74, of Hazelwood, formerly of South Park, passed into the arms of his Lord Sunday, December 15, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of the late Verna M. Bane Gorsin; father of Dawnmarie Smith and Paul (Kellie) Yeso; grandfather of Natasha and Paul T. Yeso, and Airiana Mae Plata; son of the late Tony and Mildred Ashcraft Gorsin; brother of Nancy (Thomas) Pigford and the late William (the late Rosalie) Gorsin; uncle of Lee and Joanne Pigford, Kristine (Ron) Gill, Kevin Gorsin and the late Marci Pigford. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

After proudly serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Robert remained a member of the Army National Guard for 15 years. He spent his civilian career as a prison guard at Western Penitentiary. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 709 Sharpsburg, and the American Legion Post 0650.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, at the Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral Home, Inc., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

