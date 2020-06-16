Robert James Hadden
Robert James Hadden, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., February 5, 1929, a son of James Harvey and Dorothy Rush Hadden, both of Beacon, N.Y.

He was a graduate of the University of Michigan in 1951, where he played saxophone in the school's marching band and performed in the 1951 Rose Bowl game. While there, he cared for a beloved bulldog mascot named Mike. Later, he attended Harvard Business School.

His nearly four-decade career at Westinghouse Electric Corporation involved a number of moves across the country, and spanned industries including defense, space, nuclear instrumentation, career training for underprivileged youth (Job Corps), and installing people mover systems in airports around the world. He was especially fond of recalling his time spent with test pilots, like Chuck Yeager, while proving the accuracy of experimental electronic systems in jet airplanes in the early 1950s.

After retiring, he spent the next three decades committed to organizations like Meals on Wheels of Peters Township, The Special Olympics of Allegheny County, and as a volunteer ombudsman at local retirement homes. He often arranged parties on Steeler game days at the retirement facilities and led field trips to watch the Washington Wild Things play baseball.

An avid golfer, he played the game for 80 years, the last 20 years with a tight knit group of friends who relentlessly prowled the links in and around McMurray. Bob was also a Steelers season ticket holder from 1968 and witnessed the "Immaculate Reception" from the stands.

He is survived by Kathleen Echon Hadden, his loving wife of more than 30 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Furlong Hadden, and his sister, Marla Hadden Caul.

He is also survived by his four children, Laura, Steve and Marcie Hadden, and Kate White; a niece and nephew, Luanne and Bruce Griffing; his seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Arrangements are entrusted to Beinhauers. Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, June 18.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to: Meals on Wheels – Peters Township, 3909 Washington Road, Suite 201, McMurray, PA 15317, or The Special Olympics of Allegheny County, 404 First Street, Heidelberg, PA 15106.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
