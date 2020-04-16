Robert James Ramsey, 68, of Burgettstown, Hanover Township, died peacefully Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his wife at his side.

Born June 7, 1951, in Steubenville, Ohio, he was a son of the late James W. and Lenora G. Ash Ramsey, and brother of Howard Ramsay of Weirton, W.Va. and Bruce Ramsay of Paris. Mr. Ramsey had worked as a truck driver in the energy industry and was a member of the Community Bible Church, Aliquippa.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Janet A. Stratton Ramsey, whom he wed January 12, 1973; and his sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Lanaya Ramsey of Waldorf, Md., and John and Andrea Ramsey of Washington, D.C.

His grandchildren are Michael, Jerry II and Vashti.

Due to the current conditions, cremation will take place and burial will follow in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery at a later date.

A memorial service will be announced when possible.

Arrangements are by McConnell Funeral Home, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.