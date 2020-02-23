Robert James Smith, 49, of Washington, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born June 28, 1970, in Washington, to Debi (Garry) Plymire and Guy Tennant.

Growing up, B.J. was a great big brother, loved life, and enjoyed his children and family. He had many talents, however in the naivety of his young adult life, he made some mistakes that ended up costing him his life. All of the wonderful blessings that he had – friendships, a positive outlook on life, and most importantly, family, were sidelined by a wrong decision to do drugs.

In life, one little decision can make a huge impact on not just you, but also those that love and care for you. B.J. had a loving and supporting family and had everything a young man could want. But drugs took a hold of his life, changed him, and destroyed so much of the hope and promise of his future.

You may ask why we are sharing this personal part of his life. Hopefully by making more people aware of B.J.'s struggles, we can shed some light on this devastating issue and work to fix a very big problem in our community. He had a wonderful life full of hope and promise, ended far too short. If his story can help just one person not to make the same mistakes that B.J. made, save one family from losing a loved one far too early, then sharing this tragedy will be worth it and help to add meaning to a life cut far too short.

While we are sad to see him go, we are relieved that his struggle is over and he is now at peace. Close friends and family stood by the family's side in support over the many years of B.J.'s addiction.

In addition to his loving parents, Debi (Garry) Plymire and Guy Tennant, he is survived by daughter Samantha (Ryan) Shore; son Cameron (Whitney) Smith; four grandsons, Carson, Parker, Hunter and Noah; a brother, Justin Plymire; and a sister, Melissa (Brad) Davis.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert Smith and Margaret M. Smith; and his paternal grandparents, Guy Sr. and Mary Tennant.

At the request of the family, all services are private.