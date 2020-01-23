Robert James Wagner, 81, of Finleyville, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in his home.

He was born February 1, 1938, in Washington, a son of the late Carl and Claudia Zinko Wagner.

Robert was retired as a supervisor in the general services department with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville and was a baseball coach for many years with the Union Finley Area Athletic Association.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Krocker Wagner; three sons, Michael Wagner (Elizabeth) of Venetia, James Wagner (Lori) of Eighty Four and Chris Wagner (Linda) of Delmont; a daughter, Tracy Moss (Mike) of Finleyville; a brother, David Wagner of Grants Pass, Ore.; six grandchildren, Heather, Melissa, Matt, Mackenzie, Edward and Meaghan; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Martin Wagner, and sister, Charlottes Evans.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Finleyville, with the Rev. Richard Tusky as celebrant. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3609 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.