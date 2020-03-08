Robert Jay Elmes, 86, of Peters Township, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Bob was the beloved husband of the late Darlene Overbaugh Elmes; loving father of William Andrew (Virginia) Elmes of Richmond, Va., and Jonathan Charles (Celia) Elmes of Landisburg; devoted grandfather of Aaron Elmes, Alexander Elmes, Stephanie Elmes, Faith Elmes and Abigail Elmes; brother of H. Brown (Ann) Elmes of Princeton, N.J.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, William T. and Frances Brown Elmes.

In 1956, Bob graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in Business Management. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Bob was employed by Westinghouse from 1956, until his retirement in 1994.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in St. David's Episcopal Church, 905 E. McMurray Road, Venetia. Everyone please MEET AT THE CHURCH. Burial to follow in Brush Run Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Peters Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 608 E. McMurray Road, McMurray, PA 15317.

Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.