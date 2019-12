Robert "Eddie" Jinkens, 80, of Claysville, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, in his home.

He was born October 8, 1939, in Washington, a son of the late Robert Vere Jinkens and Louise Elizabeth Smith Jinkens.

Mr. Jinkens graduated from Claysville High School and worked as a typesetter for the Pittsburgh Press, retiring in 1998.

Music was everything to Mr. Jinkens. He was a musician and had a band, Knight Life, which he played in for 35 years. His sister was also a member of the band.

Mr. Jinkens was a member of Claysville Methodist Church.

On May 25, 1985, he married Connie Lee, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Hope D. (Bill) Casterline, Jeffrey (Donna) Jinkens, Tammy (Lanny) Layton and Tim (Zina) Kimmins; nine grandchildren, David (Cassandra) Jinkens, Rachael (Greg) Spencer, Stefany (Luke) Renner, Trey Casterline, Amber (Eric) Ganster, Andy (Erin) Jinkens, Jeffrey Jinkens II, Jacob Layton and Trinity Kimmins; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two sisters, Margie Jinkens and Roberta Curry, and a granddaughter, Courtney Jinkens.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, with the Rev. Rico Vespa officiating. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.