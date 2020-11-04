1/1
Robert John Doak
Robert John Doak, 60, of Washington, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, in his home.

He was born September 25, 1960, in Washington, a son of the late Russell James Doak and Dorothy Matay Doak.

Mr. Doak was a graduate of Trinity High School and worked in construction.

He enjoyed woodworking and working around the house, and loved his dogs, Sadie and Mia.

Mr. Doak was a member of the Polish and Slovak clubs.

Surviving is his wife, Donna Sue Moore Doak, whom he married August 31, 1998.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

