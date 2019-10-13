Robert John Natoli Jr., 51, of Washington, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born January 20, 1968, in Washington, the son of the late Robert John Natoli Sr. and Rayannah Logue Ware.

Robert was a graduate of Trinity High School and worked at the Washington Hospital as an operating room prep aide.

He was Roman Catholic.

Robert was an avid sports fan and loved vacationing at the beach. He was a member of the American Legion Post 175 and the Independent Club.

On August 28, 2014, he married Pamela Bogochenko, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Scott Natoli of Muse; a daughter, Lauren Bowman of Houston; a brother, Michael (Christine) Natoli of Virginia; a sister, Barbara (Ronald) Lint of Washington; a grandchild, Adriana Natoli; nieces and nephews, Shane, Ashley, Terry; Aunt Kay; and his dog, Gemma.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Monday, October 14, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

