1/1
Robert Joseph White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Joseph "Joe" White, 77, of Sycamore, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

He was born March 22, 1943, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Lloyd E. White and Rose Riskey White.

Mr. White worked as a custodian at RCA. He was a member of West Union Presbyterian Church and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

On June 18, 1965, he married Valerie J. King, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kimberly (Jon) Spence and Amanda (Lee) Cummins, both of Sycamore; two sons, Robert J. White Jr. of Cecil and Michael (Eileen) White of Maidsville, West Virginia; a brother, Kenneth (Aldine) Duvall of Waynesburg; a sister, Betty (Buzz) Tennant of Waynesburg; 13 grandchildren, Stephanie, Shawn, Kyle, Kristi, John, Hannah, Erick, Tyfani, Joey, Trevor, Avery, Zeb and Jayde. He is also survived by Charlotte White and many nieces and nephews.

At Joe's request, there will be no services. His family's wish is that you say a prayer or think a kind thought of him on his passing.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved