Robert Joseph "Joe" White, 77, of Sycamore, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

He was born March 22, 1943, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Lloyd E. White and Rose Riskey White.

Mr. White worked as a custodian at RCA. He was a member of West Union Presbyterian Church and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

On June 18, 1965, he married Valerie J. King, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kimberly (Jon) Spence and Amanda (Lee) Cummins, both of Sycamore; two sons, Robert J. White Jr. of Cecil and Michael (Eileen) White of Maidsville, West Virginia; a brother, Kenneth (Aldine) Duvall of Waynesburg; a sister, Betty (Buzz) Tennant of Waynesburg; 13 grandchildren, Stephanie, Shawn, Kyle, Kristi, John, Hannah, Erick, Tyfani, Joey, Trevor, Avery, Zeb and Jayde. He is also survived by Charlotte White and many nieces and nephews.

At Joe's request, there will be no services. His family's wish is that you say a prayer or think a kind thought of him on his passing.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

