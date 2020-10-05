1/1
Robert Kime
1939 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Kime, 80, of Richeyville, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville.

Mr. Kime was born October 29, 1939, in Richeyville, a son of the late Anthony and Julia Ann Huzor Kime Sr.

Bobby was a 1957 graduate of Centerville High School.

A Cold War veteran, Mr. Kime honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965.

Robert retired in 1991 from Fox Grocery, where he worked as a warehouseman. His retirement was hastened due to a serious work-related injury.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing and purple martins. Collecting Buick cars was his passion. The oldest car of his collection is a 1990 Reatta.

Mr. Kime was a longtime member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was a 40-year member of the Hancock-McCune- Horne American Legion Post 705 Centerville and a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 491.

On July 26, 1969, he married Priscilla George Kime, who passed away July 3, 2018. They had been married 48 years at the time of her death.

Surviving is a daughter, Robin Poole (Michael) of Penn Hills; grandson Jeremiah Poole (Cameishia); great -granddaughter Camiah Poole; granddaughter Tabitha Poole, who was Bobby's Angel; two sisters, Kathleen Melba Kime of Richeyville and Laraine Staley (Calvin) of Richeyville; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his wife, is a son, Anthony William Kime, who died January 12, 2017; four sisters, Betty Kruper, Dorothy Dipietrantonio, Virginia Wrublesky and Delphine Molnar; three brothers, Anthony "Sonny" Kime, Joseph Kime and Steven Kime.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, October 6, in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 21 Church Road, Scenery Hill, with the Rev. William B. Henry Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Post 705, Centerville, and the U.S. Army.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 5, 2020.
