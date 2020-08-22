Robert L'Amoureaux, 77, of Canonsburg, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington, with his family by his side.

He was born October 24, 1942. On November 15, 1975, he married Sherry L. Thompson, who survives. Please see Salandra's website for further personal information.

Private family services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra Owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.