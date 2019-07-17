Robert L. Dobrowski, 81, of Washington, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was born March 7, 1938, in Canonsburg, a son of Stanley and Mary Mulik Dobrowski.

Mr. Dobrowski was an active member of View Crest Presbyterian Church, Eighty Four, where he served as an elder and deacon. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard of Canonsburg. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan.

Prior to his retirement, he worked at Fisher Scientific, for more than 20 years as a welder at the former McGraw-Edison and later at Karnan.

On October 17, 1964, he married his loving wife of more than 54 years, Dorothy Pikulin Dobrowski, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sons, Lance (Dawn) Dobrowski of Canonsburg and Eric (Bridget) Dobrowski of North East; sister Lorraine Mahramus of Canonsburg; his brother, Raymond Verosko of Hickory; four grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Riley and Chase; nieces and nephews Deneen (Dan) Mahoney, Shawn (Dana) McFarland, Andrea (Rob) Dorsey, Richard Verosko and Brittany (Matt) Lupi; four great-nieces; two great-nephews; and many loving family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen McFarland.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, July 19, in View Crest Presbyterian Church, 883 Linden Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330, with Pastor Shaun Nolan and Pastor Nick Protus officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery, McMurray. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to View Crest Presbyterian Church, 883 Linden Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330, in his name.

