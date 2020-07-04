Robert L. Hickman, 74, of Washington, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. He was born September 16, 1945, in Washington, a son of the late Sidney and Mabel Mitchell Hickman.

He was a 1964 graduate of Washington High School. He also attended Gateway Technical Institute, where he earned his associate's degree. He worked at the USX steel building for more than 33 years, maintaining the building as an operating engineer for Winthrop Corporation.

Mr. Hickman proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, Washington. He belonged to Masonic Sunset Lodge #623, Elks Lodge #776 of Washington, International Union of Operating Engineers AFL-CIO, and was a lifetime member of South Strabane Volunteer Fire Department. He loved to golf, and enjoyed hunting in his younger days.

On August 17, 1968, he married Tula Davis in the West Washington United Methodist Church, with the Rev. John H. Debolt officiating.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 52 years, Tula Davis Hickman, are two daughters, Shannon S. Rush of Washington and Amanda J. (Dave Patterson) Hickman of Canonsburg; a sister, Paulette (Douglas) Knox of Claysville; brother Edwin (Debbie) Hickman of New Kensington; three grandchildren, Ian Stromski of Kent, Ohio, Caitlyn Stromski of Carrollton, Ohio, and Avery Patterson of Canonsburg; as well as two sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Hickman Engle of Washington and Monna Hickman of Sycamore.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are three brothers, James Hickman, William Hickman and Charles Hickman; sister Betty Jean Shriver; brother-in-law Joel Shriver.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington. Interment will be held privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

A guest book may be signed at Nichol Funeral Home, Washington, Pennsylvania.