Robert L. Hutchinson
Robert L. Hutchinson, a resident of Evensville, Tenn., passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 77.

He was born January 6, 1943, the fourth of 16 children, to William Thomas and Evelyn Hutchinson.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter Darla Bulls (Christopher) of Wendell, N.C.; sons Robert (Amber) of Richmond, Va., and Roger (Angela) of Whitwell, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; six brothers; and four sisters.

Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran and a past master of Stillwater Lodge 547 of Youngsville. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a former chaplain of the Shriner's Zem Zem temple in Erie.

Hutch was also an 8th degree black belt in Shotokan karate and retired from the National Forge after 30 years.

He and Janice moved from Pennsylvania to Evensville in 2010, where they joined Bogles Chapel Baptist Church.

There will be no viewing, but a graveside service will be conducted at Smyrna Cemetery, with Pastor Aaron Revis presiding.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 12, 2020.
