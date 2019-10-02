Robert L. Mellars, 92, of Newark, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Selma Markowitz Hospice Center, following several hospital stays due to complications of diabetes and kidney disease.

He was born July 15, 1927, in Washington, to the late William and Octavia Mellars.

Robert received his education in the Washington Public Schools. After school, he became employed at Universal Cyclops Steel Corp. as a cold steel roller. He entered the U.S. Army in 1945 and was transferred to the Army/Air Corps, and he was discharged as a sergeant in 1947 after serving with the 58th Air Force group in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre, based in Japan. He was a recipient of the World War II Victory Medal. Upon his discharge from the service, he resumed his employment at the steel mill and later worked a short time at Industrial Rayon Corp. in Painesville, Ohio. He terminated his employment with the Pennsylvania State Police in Washington to begin working for Owens-Corning Fiberglass in Newark, Ohio, as a tester in quality control in the Bonded Mat Department in 1951.

He is a charter member of Local 244, Glass Bottle Blowers Association (GBBA), where he served as shop steward, zone committeeman and chairman of the Business Committee. He became Local Union president in 1961 and was serving his fourth term when he was appointed to the International Staff of the Glass Bottle Blowers Association as a representative in 1971. In 1974, he was assigned to the Executive Board as an executive officer.

During his 20 years at Owens-Corning, the International GBBA called on Bob many times to serve on special union assignments and, in 1963, he was chosen to serve on an eight-member labor exchange team and spent three weeks in Great Britain.

He retired in 1993 with 20 years of service with Owens Corning and 20 years of service with the GMP. Since retirement, he found joy spending time with family, whether it be deer hunting, working in his garden, taking care of the yards on Mellars Lane, trips to Vegas or the local casinos, making spaghetti dinners every Sunday or just playing cards.

He was recently recognized for his patriotism on channel 10 news and received an honorary pinning while in hospice for his service to his country.

Bob married the former Jean Martin of Newark in July 1947, and they had seven daughters. Although he had no sons, he was active in the Babe Ruth League for several years, serving as manager of the GBBA sponsored ball team for three years.

Bob is survived by seven daughters, Barbara (Denny) Bebout of Heath, Bobbie Roe (Larry Miracle) of Newark, Billie Wince (Mark Phillips) of Newark, Becky (Terry) Lohrman of Tampa, Fla., Brenda Copeland of Newark, Beverly Mellars-Craney of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Bridgette (Brian) Keefe of Carroll, Ohio. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Earl Roe, John Sherburne, Randy Wince, Robert Wince, Jessica Bradley, Jason Sherburne, Joshua Lohrman, Justin Lohrman, Timothy Copeland, Robert Copeland, Fisher Jones, Griffin Jones and Jett Jones; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, Charles Mellars of Washington; a sister, Geraldine Williams of Lowell, Mass.; and special friends Ronnie Jones of Cleveland and Matt Schell of Newark.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Mellars; grandchildren Cameron and Cayden Wince; son-in-law Jeff Craney; brothers Roger, James and Thomas; and sister Florence

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 North 21st Street, Newark, where the funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery, where military honors will be presented by Licking County Veterans Alliance.

To sign the guest book, visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.