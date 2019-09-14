Robert Louis "Whitey" Withrow, 94, of Washington, died Thursday, September 12, 2019.

He was born July 18, 1925, in Finleyville, a son of the late Guy Withrow and Anna Withrow Porter.

He graduated from Trinity High School in 1943.

Mr. Withrow was the former owner of Smith's Appliance in Washington and was a car salesman for Scott Motor Company.

"Whitey" was a people person. If he knew you, he knew your entire family.

He was a 66-year member and past master of Washington Lodge #164, a member of Washington Chapter #150, Washington Council #1, Jacques DeMolay #3, Syria Temple, and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Pittsburgh.

Mr. Withrow served as president of the Board of Directors at Thomas Campbell Apartments. He was a member of Fairhill Manor Christian Church, American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175, Washington Elks #776, the Sons of the American Revolution and Travelers Protective Association.

As a past president of the Washington Lions Club, Mr. Withrow received the Club's highest award, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

A veteran of World War II, Mr. Withrow served in the Army in Germany and was awarded an Army of Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

On April 5, 1950, he married Garnet Reese, who survives. They enjoyed over 69 years together.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Robert K. (Donna) of Austin, Texas and Mark A. (Sonja) of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Lindsey (Philip) Oskoui of Austin, Texas, Zachary (Gabrielle) Withrow of Leyard, Conn., and Alex Withrow (Allie) Varela) of Ashburn, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Pippa and Theodore Oskoui and Zoe Withrow; a sister, Betty Jane Bayer of Eighty Four; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a grandson, Jason Withrow; a brother, William Withrow; his stepfather, L. F. "Bee" Porter; and two stepbrothers, Earl and Everett Porter.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 16, with Rev. Darwin Collins officiating. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairhill Manor Christian Church, 351 Montgomery Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com.