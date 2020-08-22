1/1
Robert L&#39;Amoureaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert L'Amoureaux, 77, of Canonsburg, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington, with his family by his side.

He was born October 24, 1942. On November 15, 1975, he married Sherry L. Thompson, who survives. Please see Salandra's website for further personal information.

Private family services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra Owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved