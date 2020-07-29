Robert "Rusty" Lee DeLost, 70, of Gainesville, Va., died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 18, 1950, in Canonsburg, to Tony and Jean Bond DeLost, who predeceased him.

Rusty grew up in Strabane. One of his first jobs was as a pin setter at a local bowling alley.

Rusty was a 1968 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, where he lettered in several sports. He graduated from the Electronic Institutes in Pittsburgh. He accepted a job offer from AT&T in Washington, D.C., and worked for that company until his retirement after 46 years of dedicated service.

Survivors include his children, Brian and Kathryn "Katie" DeLost; his sisters, Patty DeLost, Terri Buckholtz, Debora (Jim) Silvestros, Susan DeLost (Rich Gossard), and Janet (Mauro) DeFelice. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Rusty was a lifelong member of the Slovene National Benefit Society (SNPJ) – Lodge 138 in Strabane.

Rusty enjoyed gardening, photography, woodworking, time spent in the kitchen, and vacations at the beach with his family.

Cremation was handled by Direction Cremation Services of Virginia. A memorial service will be held in southwestern Pennsylvania at a later date.