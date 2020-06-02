Robert Lee "Bobby" Gatling Jr., 69, of Washington, peacefully passed away, in his home, May 30, 2020.Mr. Gatling was born December 13, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late Robert L. and Frances M. Gatling.He was a 1969 graduate of Washington High School. He was a retired roof bolter for Bethlehem Steel Corp (United Mine Workers of America).Mr. Gatling enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening, hunting, Western movies, and spending time with his granddaughter, Brooklynn.He was an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church and various community organizations in Washington.Surviving are his son, Robert L. "Robby" Gatling III of Washington; two daughters, Christine M. "Crissy" Gatling of Washington and Fantasia Sullivan of Morgantown, W.Va.; a granddaughter, Brooklynn M. Gatling; a sister, Clara E. Harper of Washington; his longtime companion, Carol Swarrow; and several nieces and nephews.Preceding him in death was his sister, Lois R. Calloway.Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Friday, June 5, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Debra Mason officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 35 Central Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.