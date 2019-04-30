Robert Lee Spangler

Robert Lee Spangler, 61, of Washington, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in his home.

He was born December 31, 1957, in Meyersdale, a son of the late Wilbur and Blanche Sell Spangler.

Mr. Spangler worked as a foreman for Baker's Waterproofing for over 15 years.

He enjoyed working on cars, especially his 1970 Chevelle. In addition, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and wife.

On November 17, 1979, he married Debra Miller, who survives.

Also surviving are eight daughters, Catherine Spangler (Charles Patterson), Bobbie Spangler, Jessica Spangler, Kimberly Spangler (Scott Hoberek), Jocelynn Miller, Cyerrah Spangler, Debra Bird (Larry), and April Bonus; two brothers, Randy Spangler and Danny Spangler; four sisters, Carol Bittinger (Fred), Cathy Merrbach (Dennis), Judy Spangler and Karen Nazelrod; 17 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Wilbur Spangler.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019
