Robert Louis Garrett, 78, of Washington, formerly of Claysville, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.

He was born October 16, 1940, a son of the late Rosebella and Harold R. Garrett Sr.

Robert was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine Helen Sickles Garrett; loving father of Susan Lowe (Joe Garner), Robert (Cheryl) Garrett, Cheryl Moore (Howard Durbin), Teresa Garrett (Susan Lewis), William (Tracy) Garrett and Julie Garrett; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; and dear brother of Harold Garrett, John Garrett, Betty Postgate, the late Mary Clutter and Juanita Main. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by great-grandchild Travis Lewis Jr.

Robert enjoyed old cars and motorcycles. He loved taking Sunday drives with his children. He was a die-hard Steelers fan.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546, where a funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, July 11. Internment will take place at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

To view and sign the family's guest book, visit pittsburghcremation.com.