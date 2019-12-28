Robert M. Culp, 91, of Houston, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Hawthorne Woods, Washington.

He was born January 12, 1928, in Canonsburg, a son of Leland and Pearl Linn Culp.

Mr. Culp was a graduate of Chartiers High School and Bethany College

Bob had worked for 31 years for General Motors Fisher Body Plant in West Mifflin, retiring in October of 1983. He had also driven school bus in the Chartiers-Houston School District for Schweinebraten Bus Company for 11 years and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

He was a 32nd degree Mason, belonging to Chartiers Lodge 297 Free and Accepted Masons, where he was past master, Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Consistory and Syria Shrine.

Bob was a veteran, having served with the US Navy during World War II.

On January 18, 1950, he married Dolores Gump, who passed away March 18, 1995.

Surviving are three sons, Robert K Culp (Cindy) and Ronald K Culp both of Houston and Randall K. Culp of Washington; four grandsons, Ronald K Culp II, Robert K. Culp II (Laura), Raymond Culp (Kelsey Scott) and Ashley Layton (Zach); five great-grandchildren, Sierra, Julia, Jamie and Reagan Culp and Bridget Layton; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, G. Linn and Kenneth Culp.

At the request of the deceased, services and entombment were private.

Arrangements were entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

