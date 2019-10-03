Robert M. Quinlan, 79, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday, September 30, 2019.

He was a son of the late Helen and Michael Quinlan; beloved husband of Fran Quinlan for 54 years; loving father of Monique Galvin, Elaine (Vance) DuVall and Rob (Karen) Quinlan; cherished grandfather of Sammi and Seamus Galvin, Harry DuVall, Ashley Quinlan; dear brother of the late Michael Quinlan.

Bob was well loved by his many bridge partners. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was a dog lover, and rescued many dogs over the years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Bob requested memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, 724-222-PETS.

